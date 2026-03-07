Dera Sacha Sauda chief acquitted in journalist murder case

High Court clears Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in 2002 journalist murder case; Dera chief was convicted in 2019 for killing Ram Chander Chhatrapati.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 7th March 2026 10:27 am IST|   Updated: 7th March 2026 10:52 am IST
Punjab CM approves prosecution of Ram Rahim Singh in sacrilege cases
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh

Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court has acquitted Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in the 2002 murder case of a journalist, sect head’s lawyer Jitender Khurana said on Saturday.

The court acquitted the Dera chief more than seven years after he was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment.

“The court has acquitted him in the murder case of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati,” Khurana said.

Subhan Haleem
Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026

Singh and three others were convicted in 2019 for the murder of the journalist in Haryana’s Sirsa. Chhatrapati was shot outside his house in October 2002 after his newspaper ‘Poora Sach’ published an anonymous letter narrating the alleged sexual exploitation of women followers at the Dera headquarters in Sirsa.

Singh serving 20 yr jail for rape

Singh is also serving a 20-year jail term, given in 2017 for raping two of his disciples. Following his conviction in the case, he was lodged in the Sunaria jail in Haryana’s Rohtak.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 7th March 2026 10:27 am IST|   Updated: 7th March 2026 10:52 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button