Derek Underwood was the best spinner I had ever played against: Sunny Gavaskar

Derek Underwood who passed away on Monday was one of the very best left arm spinners that the cricket world has ever seen. Although he was a spinner, he pushed the ball through at a quick pace and the subtle variations that he introduced in his bowling often baffled the world’s top batsmen.

His duels with India’s Sunil Gavaskar were absorbing tussles of brain and technique. On one occasion Sunil was asked who were the best bowlers he had faced in his batting career? He replied – Andy Roberts and Derek Underwood. According to Sunil, the English bowler was the best spin bowler that he had played against.

Said Gavaskar, “He was a spin bowler quicker than most others. But he did give the ball some air occasionally. One had to be extremely watchful whenever one batted against him. Since he could also bowl quite fast for a spinner, you would have to be prepared to move into position to play him as soon as the ball left his hands like you would do for a fast bowler,”

Underwood’s achievement in India

Underwood dismissed Gavaskar on 12 occasions. He teased the Indian ace by declaring: “Sunny is my Bunny”. One of Underwood’s notable achievements came in 1977 when he toured India with the Englishmen and captured 29 wickets to help the visitors record a 3-1 victory in the series.

Underwood’s pinpoint accuracy was another of his strengths. Bowling off a long run up (for a spinner) he could land the ball precisely on the right spot each and every time. It made him the most successful spin bowler for England with 297 Test wickets. For his county team which was Kent, he captured an amazing 2465 wickets.

Scored a century as a nightwatchman

Although he was primarily a bowler, he was also known for gritty batting in the lower order. He had the ability and the courage to face the fastest bowlers of the world without flinching whenever he was called upon to be a nightwatchman. He even scored a century in first class cricket as a nightwatchman in 1968.

After leaving cricket at the ripe age of 42, he became a successful businessman and also took on the role of the President of the famous Marylebone Cricket Club for a brief period. But in his 70s, he developed dementia and died, aged 78, from complications arising from this disease. The cricket world has lost a master craftsman, astute thinker and a legendary spin bowler who served England and Kent County with great distinction for about two decades.