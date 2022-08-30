Derogatory tweets that led to KRK’s arrest

Mumbai: Actor and self-proclaimed film critic Kamal Rashid Khan aka KRK, who is famous for bashing Bollywood fraternity and films, has been arrested by Mumbai Police this morning.

According to the police, KRK was arrested for controversial and derogatory tweets he had made in 2020. Following this, Rahul Kanal, a member of the core committee of Yuva Sena, filed a complaint against KRK for the objectionable remarks.

Rahul Kanal was quoted by India Today saying, “Kamal R Khan has been arrested today on my complaint. I welcome this move by Mumbai police. He makes derogatory comments on social media and uses foul language. Such kind of behavior is unacceptable in society. By arresting him, Mumbai police has sent out a strong message against such people.”

In his tweets, he had lambasted late Bollywood stars Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor prior and post their deaths. He went on to say call Irrfan Khan ‘ghatiya aadmi (immoral man)’ and accused Rishi Kapoor of being an alcoholic.

Have a look at the tweets here:

KRK Passes Cheap Remark On Rishi Kapoor & Irrfan Khan’s Death



SHAME ON YOU KRK



#FakeKRKRealCulpritOfSushant pic.twitter.com/ue67H0df7X — Ａｋｓｈ (@BeingAksh12) June 18, 2020

KRK had deleted these tweets after receiving backlash from netizens for criticizing the dead.

Netizens troll KRK after arrest

Meanwhile, the Twitterati is having a field day after KRK’s arrest and are leaving no stone unturned to troll him.