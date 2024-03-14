Desperate parents perform ritual to resurrect dead girl in Odisha

Keonjhar: Family members of a girl who died from diarrhea made a desperate attempt to resurrect her at Purandapur village, under Turamunga police station, in Odisha’s Keonjhar district.

Two daughters of Tankadhar Maharana reportedly died of diarrhea. One of the girls, Itishree, died while being transferred to the Keonjhar District Hospital.

Tankadhar and other family members decided to practice supernatural ritual by marking the corpse with hot iron, hoping that she would be resurrected.

After receiving information about the superstitious ritual, a police team reached the area and initiated an investigation.