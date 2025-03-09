Despite change of Telangana govts, Jahangir Peer Dargah awaits renovation

Hyderabad: Ten years have passed, but the proposed development of Jahangir Peer Dargah at Anmul Narva village in Kothur mandal of Ranga Reddy district is yet to commence.

The mega project was sanctioned by the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government in 2016 at Rs 50 crore. It includes the construction of a spacious niyaz khana, samah khana, shops, recreational facilities, park, cottages, parking, internal roads etc.

In 2023, a team of officials including the then Telangana State Wakf Board Chairman Mohd Masiullah Khan visited the Jahangir Peer Dargah and announced renovation works to commence soon.

However, in December 2023, when the Congress came to power in Telangana, a delegation of its leaders visited the shrine and reassured developmental works would be taken up soon.

A master plan was charted with a significant amount of money, which was entrusted to a private company. According to the plan, the Jahangir Peer Dargah would be positioned at the center, allowing visitors to catch a glimpse of the shrine from half a kilometer away. It also included several amenities aimed at transforming the site into a tourist hub, featuring a mega parking complex and guest houses.

However, locals allege that there has been no development work since 2016. “Several officials and political leaders visit the shrine and give assurances that the renovation works would start soon. So far, there has been no progress,” said Tajuddin, a local trader.

The only development the shrine has seen is joy rides and function halls for public convenience rather than the government-proposed infrastructure plans.

Jahangir Peer Dargah is a shrine visited by thousands of Indians across the country, irrespective of caste, creed and religion, mainly on weekends and Fridays.

According to historians, Jahangir Peer Dargah is where two Muslim saints – Hazarat Jahangir Peeran and Hazarat Burhanuddin- were laid to rest.

They travelled all the way from the city of Baghdad to Hyderabad in the 14th century to preach and spread the message of Islam. It is believed they died young after being injured in a war or expedition, and were buried next to each other at a mausoleum in Hyderabad, which exists even today.

There are various stories why the Jahangir Peer Dargah is deserted at night, as some say Hazrat Jahangir Peeran does not like to be disturbed and wants to live in peace. Another lore says that tigers would prowl in the region and hence no one dared to stay there after dusk. The shrine is never visited during the night.