Despite US pressure, Iran continues to engage in constructive cooperation with UN

Kanaani made these remarks in response to an inquiry from IRNA over comments made by some American officials.

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 13th May 2023 4:51 pm IST
Despite US pressure, Iran continues to engage in constructive cooperation with UN
Representative image

Tehran: Nasser Kanaani, the spokesman of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, has said that despite political pressure from the United States to its allies, the Islamic Republic’s principled stance is to maintain constructive cooperation and contact with the UN Human Rights system, IRNA reported.

Kanaani made these remarks in response to an inquiry from IRNA over comments made by some American officials against the choice of an Iranian ambassador to serve as chair of the important Geneva Human Rights Forum in 2023.

Their comments are absurd, the spokesman said, adding that US officials should respect the appointment because it was done with backing from other nations and a majority of votes, as per IRNA.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Iran releases 2 French citizens on ‘humanitarian’ grounds

The official emphasised that despite all of the pressure from the US, the Islamic Republic continues to cooperate and take part in efforts to advance human rights all over the world.

Ali Bahreini, the Islamic Republic of Iran’s ambassador and permanent representative to the UN office in Geneva, has been named as the rotating president of the 2023 Social Forum of the Human Rights Council as of November, according to IRNA.

The Human Rights Council’s Social Forum will take place on November 1-2 in Geneva, Switzerland, with the goal of laying the groundwork for member states and participating representatives to discuss the importance of science, innovation, and technology in advancing human rights, particularly in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, IRNA reported.

Tags
Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 13th May 2023 4:51 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button