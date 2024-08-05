‘Destiny is not always about what we want’: Sania Mirza

Hyderabad: Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, known for her active presence on social media, took to Instagram on Monday to share a ‘Weekly Recap’. The post included a series of photos capturing her busy week filled with travels, photoshoots, interviews, and cherished moments with friends.

“Sneaking in the selfies and pictures in between many flights and 17-hour days,” she captioned the post.

However, it was a cryptic note included in her recap that caught the attention of many. The note read, “But then again, destiny’s not always about what we want, sometimes it’s about what we need. Midnight.”

This message comes amidst her separation from Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. The couple, who married in Hyderabad in 2010 and had a Walima ceremony in Sialkot, Pakistan, welcomed their son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, in 2018. On January 20, 2024, Shoaib Malik announced via social media his marriage to Pakistani actress Sana Javed, surprising many.

Following this announcement, Sania’s team confirmed their separation. Since then, Sania has been sharing emotional and motivational notes on Instagram.