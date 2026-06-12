Details emerge of 14-point Iran-US memorandum

Tehran: As the United States and Iran move closer to a potential agreement, Iran’s state-affiliated Mehr News Agency on Friday, June 12, published details of a proposed 14-point memorandum of understanding covering sanctions relief, frozen Iranian assets, nuclear negotiations and maritime security.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said the proposed memorandum remains under review by the country’s relevant institutions and has not yet received final approval.

Ceasefire and security measures

Mehr, citing a source close to the Iranian negotiating team, reported that the draft calls for a permanent cessation of hostilities across multiple fronts, including Lebanon, alongside a US commitment to respect Iran’s sovereignty and refrain from interfering in its internal affairs.

The proposal also envisages the withdrawal of American forces from areas near Iran and the lifting of maritime restrictions within 30 days. The Strait of Hormuz would be reopened under arrangements coordinated by Tehran, according to the report.

Economic provisions

Economic relief forms a key component of the proposed framework.

The sanctions on Iran’s oil, petrochemical products and related exports would be suspended, allowing Tehran broader access to international markets and financial resources.

The draft also provides for the release of USD 24 billion in frozen Iranian assets, with half of the amount reportedly made available before formal negotiations on a final settlement begin.

In addition, the United States and its allies would be expected to present plans to support Iran’s economic recovery valued at no less than USD 300 billion.

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Nuclear negotiations

Under the proposed arrangement, Iran and the United States would enter a negotiating process focused on nuclear-related issues and sanctions relief.

The report said Tehran would reaffirm its commitment to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and maintain its pledge not to develop nuclear weapons.

The discussions would be limited to uranium enrichment, nuclear material stockpiles, sanctions relief and economic recovery measures.

The agency added that Iran’s ballistic missile programme and its support for regional groups would remain outside the scope of the talks.

Conditions for a final accord

The draft sets several preconditions before comprehensive negotiations can proceed, including partial access to frozen Iranian funds, the suspension of oil-related sanctions and the lifting of maritime restrictions.

It also proposes the establishment of a monitoring mechanism to oversee implementation of any future agreement.

According to Mehr, any final settlement would be endorsed through a resolution of the United Nations Security Council.

Trump says deal is close

The publication of the draft details came after US President Donald Trump said on Thursday, June 11, that he had cancelled planned military action against Iran following progress in negotiations.

Trump said a memorandum of understanding had been agreed “in concept and great detail” and suggested that a formal signing could take place in Europe in the coming days.

He also claimed that several regional countries, including Israel, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, supported the proposed framework.