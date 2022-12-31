Details of Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani’s wedding on Feb 6

Mumbai: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who always grab headlines for their rumored relationship are reportedly taking their relationship to next level soon. Both actors are often spotted together by the paparazzi at various places. Bollywood rumor mills said that the two are planning to get married in February 2023.

According to a report in ETimes, Sidharth and Kiara will get married in the first week of February. Reports suggest that their family members and other near and dear ones will celebrate the Mehendi, Haldi, and Sangeet ceremonies on February 4 and 5.

If reports are to be believed then the couple will have a royal wedding on February 6. The wedding will take place at the Jaisalmer Palace Hotel and high-security arrangements are being made. A group of security personnel and bodyguards will be sent to the venue on February 3, before the pre-wedding festivities commence, according to the reports.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani (Twitter)

Where is the couple currently?

Kiara and Sidharth jetted off yesterday to an undisclosed location ahead of New Year. Kiara was wearing a blue tank top paired with ripped wide-leg jeans. Meanwhile, Sidharth was seen in a red sweatshirt with black pants and sunglasses. According to the reports, the lovebirds are heading out of town to ring in the New Year together.

Screen Sharing

Kiara and Sidharth were seen together in 2021 in the film Shershah for the first time. The performance of the duo in the movie was lauded by the audiences their Instagram reels also went viral in time. After the movie, the couple started dating each other, according to the reports.

Relationship Confirmation

The couple was asked several times by journalists about their relationship, but both Sidharth and Kiara remained tight-lipped about the rumors. The couple also appeared in Koffee With Karan 7 in different episodes, and as usual, neither of them confirmed their relationship directly, but they did drop hints about them being together.

Sidharth, Kiara’s Next Projects

Sidharth Malhotra will next be seen in Mission Majnu along with Rashmika Mandanna. He will also be seen in Yodha, co-starring Disha Patani, and Raashii Khanna.

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani will next be seen in SatyaPrem Ki Katha opposite Kartik Aaryan, and RC15, with Ram Charan. She was recently seen in Govind Naam Hai Mera.