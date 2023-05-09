Details of Vijay Deverakonda’s Rs 15cr home in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Vijay Deverakonda, India’s heartthrob, rose to prominence with his performance in the film Arjun Reddy and several other hits. His networth, expensive assets including his house have been the talk of the town in addition to his acting.

Vijay Deverakonda House, or “Deverakonda House,” as the fans call it, has recently made headlines for a variety of reasons. His home is a work of art, a perfect blend of luxury, comfort, and modernity. Because the actor is a private person who keeps his personal life to himself, the exact location of Vijay Deverakonda’s house is not widely known.

All that is known is that Vijay Deverakonda lives in Hyderabad’s most affluent neighbourhoods, Jubilee and Banjara Hills. His abode is in the same neighbourhood as the great Tollywood stars Akkineni Nagarjuna, Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, and Allu Arjun. It is as opulent and stunning as the man himself. Let’s take a virtual tour of his opulent yet cosy home.

Everything about Vijay Deverakonda’s home

Along with his fame in the film industry, Vijay is also known for living a lavish lifestyle. His palatial bungalow in the City Of Nizams is one of his most prized possessions in his career.

Vijay Deverakonda and his family settled into their dream home in Hyderabad a few years ago. According to reports, Vijay paid a whopping Rs. 15 crores for the bungalow. From the grand entrance to the minimalistic bedroom, each room of his home has a distinct personality that contributes to the homey atmosphere. The actor’s passion for plants, art, and his dog Storm can be found in every room of the house. Check out some more details of his house below.

The Front Door: A Doorway to Grandeur

The entrance to Vijay Deverakonda’s Jubilee Hills home is nothing short of spectacular. The large wooden gates are simple in design, but they serve as a portal for sunlight and connect the house to the porch. The actor’s family is frequently seen posing at the entrance and in the nearby lawn area, and the high-rise arch adds to the home’s opulence.

Drawing Room: The Perfect Balance of Elements (Hall)

The drawing room is a favourite hangout for Vijay Deverakonda and his family. The room contains many elements that are all in perfect balance. The furniture complements the white of the house, and the large windows let in plenty of light. The yellow accents save the day and add a nice pop of colour to the room, as do the terracotta designs on the steps and also the black central table, which gives an extra pop of colour to the area. The room has a peaceful vibe, which is enhanced by the art pieces and plants.

Kitchen: The Heart of the House

The kitchen is the heart of Vijay Deverakonda’s home, and the entire family is frequently seen here discussing their daily lives. Throughout the pandemic, the actor was seen cooking and was frequently seen in the kitchen. The kitchen has a homely feel to it and is filled with all of the necessary amenities.

Balcony: The Ideal Location for Sunsets

Vijay Deverakonda’s balcony is ideal for watching sunsets. The pandemic caused the superstar to sleep longer than usual, and he prefers to spend his evenings out in nature, accompanied by his dog. The house is dominated by white and light-coloured furniture, with wooden accents adding a cosy feel. And the balacony’s unique feature is that when it rains, the blinds in the plain area can be raised to cover the balacony, allowing the actor to enjoy the rain while relaxing with his loved ones.

Bedroom: A Minimalistic Haven

Vijay Deverakonda’s bedroom is decorated in a minimalistic style. Crisp white bedsheets and a beige-coloured plush bed His hobbies are displayed on the bed’s headboard, and the wooden flooring is a mix of warm and neutral colours. Vijay’s bedroom has huge French windows, which give him a beautiful view of Mother Nature.

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda would be next seen in ‘Kushi’ and VD12.