Dev Patel reveals how SRK’s film influenced his identity in real life

Mumbai: Dev Patel, the popular actor who starred in ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ and ‘Lion’, is now getting ready for the release of his new film, Monkey Man. During a recent interview to promote the movie, Dev Patel said how much he loves Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The actor also said that SRK’s character from the movie Koyla had a big effect on him and his own life.

The Influence of Shah Rukh Khan’s Koyla

Dev Patel said during the conversation that he loved watching Shah Rukh Khan in Koyla. He saw it when he was a kid. The 1997 film was a violent revenge story about a man who had his voice taken away from him when he was made to swallow hot coals. Shah Rukh Khan had mullet hair in the film sweat a lot, had red eyes. Dev Patel loved how unique that character was.

Dev Patel shared, “I remember a movie. You know, I don’t even remember the plot too well, because I watched it when I was really young, but it was Shah Rukh Khan and this movie ‘Koyla.’ And he was like, at these red eyes and he was drenched in sweat, and he had this, like kind of mullet haircut and this sword… It’s kind of got it all. It’s kind of, you know, like me in a way. My identity is kind of, it’s been formed by all of these influences.”

SRK’s Impact Beyond Koyla

Dev Patel has more than just Koyla to remember Shah Rukh Khan by. During a Reddit AMA session, a user asked him which are his favorite Bollywood films and whether they have influenced his writing and direction for Monkey Man. To this, he simply replied, “Anything Shah Rukh Khan does.” It looks like SRK’s charm and versatility have left an impression on the actor.

About Monkey Man

Monkey Man is Dev Patel’s first time directing a film, and he will also play the lead role. The movie has many stars in it, like Sharlto Copley, Sobhita Dhulipala, Sikandar Kher, Pitobash Tripathy, Vipin Sharma, Ashwini Kalsekar, Adithi Kalkunte, and Makarand Deshpande from Bollywood.

The story is about a young man who tries to get revenge on corrupt leaders who killed his mother and still keep poor people down.