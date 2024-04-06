Ed Sheeran’s Bollywood link: watches SRK films on flights

Mumbai: Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran recently made waves in India during the final leg of his +-=/x (Mathematics) Tour. While in Mumbai, he engaged in a delightful interaction with cricketer Shubman Gill and comedian Tanmay Bhat. During this candid conversation, Ed shared some intriguing insights about his time in the city and his unexpected connection to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Bollywood at 30,000 Feet

Ed Sheeran, known for his chart-topping hits and soulful melodies, confessed that he enjoys watching Shah Rukh Khan’s films while traveling. He revealed, “When I’m on long flights, there’s always a Bollywood section available. So yeah, I’ve seen quite a few of SRK’s movies.” Imagine Ed, with his guitar and headphones, immersed in the magic of Bollywood at 30,000 feet!

The Great Indian Kapil Show

As the conversation flowed, cricketer Shubman Gill brought up another Bollywood connection—comedian Kapil Sharma. Ed’s ears perked up when Kapil’s name was mentioned. “I am doing that show,” Ed declared. Kapil recently launched ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ on Netflix, It seems Ed is all set to bring his musical charm to Kapil’s stage.

Dinner at Mannat

Ed Sheeran’s rendezvous with Shah Rukh Khan went beyond the silver screen. The British singer was invited to SRK’s iconic Mumbai home, Mannat, on March 14. Accompanied by SRK’s wife, Gauri Khan, Ed spent an evening serenading the hosts. Gauri shared pictures of their delightful encounter, captioning one of them, “What a pleasure listening to you sing, @teddysphotos! Thank you for spending the evening with us.”