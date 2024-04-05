Watching IPL with Shah Rukh Khan is ‘Not Good’, says Juhi Chawla

Mumbai: Juhi Chawla, a Bollywood superstar, and Shah Rukh Khan, the King of Bollywood, are great friends not only on the screen but also beyond it. They also share the same Indian Premier League franchise club Kolkata Knight Riders which is known as KKR. But here’s the catch –Juhi revealed it’s not that simple to enjoy and have fun with SRK while watching KKR playing.

The Excitement of IPL

Juhi Chawla, during a recent interview, showed how much she was excited about IPL. According to the actress, she follows the IPL games just like millions of other fans do. The adrenaline rush, nail-biting moments, and sheer excitement of the game make sure that she stays before her television set. After all, in the IPL era, this game is not only cricket; it is a throbbing spectacle of national importance.

Gets angry before Juhi but says nothing to KKR players 😭 pic.twitter.com/4kDKRZIw3c — R (@poeticbirdie) December 5, 2021

The Tension Rises

However, Juhi Chawla added a candid twist to the story. When KKR isn’t performing well, the atmosphere during their viewing sessions becomes highly charged. Shah Rukh Khan, known for his passionate involvement with KKR, doesn’t hold back. He “vents out his anger”.

“It is not good to watch a match with him (Shah Rukh Khan) because when our team is not performing well, he vents his anger at me. I tell him to tell that to the team and not me. So we are not the best people to watch the match with. I think the same goes for a lot of owners. They all can be seen sweating while their teams play.”- She said

A Friendship Beyond Cricket

Beyond the cricket field, Juhi and SRK’s friendship remains unshakable. They’ve shared screen space in iconic films like Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman and Yes Boss. Their bond transcends wins and losses, and their love for KKR unites them even when the team faces challenges.