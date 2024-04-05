Watching IPL with Shah Rukh Khan is ‘Not Good’, says Juhi Chawla

Beyond the cricket field, Juhi and SRK's friendship remains unshakable. They've shared screen space in iconic films like Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman and Yes Boss

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 5th April 2024 3:57 pm IST
Watching IPL with Shah Rukh Khan is 'Not Good', says Juhi Chawla
Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla (Instagram0

Mumbai: Juhi Chawla, a Bollywood superstar, and Shah Rukh Khan, the King of Bollywood, are great friends not only on the screen but also beyond it. They also share the same Indian Premier League franchise club Kolkata Knight Riders which is known as KKR. But here’s the catch –Juhi revealed it’s not that simple to enjoy and have fun with SRK while watching KKR playing. 

The Excitement of IPL

Juhi Chawla, during a recent interview, showed how much she was excited about IPL. According to the actress, she follows the IPL games just like millions of other fans do. The adrenaline rush, nail-biting moments, and sheer excitement of the game make sure that she stays before her television set. After all, in the IPL era, this game is not only cricket; it is a throbbing spectacle of national importance.

The Tension Rises

However, Juhi Chawla added a candid twist to the story. When KKR isn’t performing well, the atmosphere during their viewing sessions becomes highly charged. Shah Rukh Khan, known for his passionate involvement with KKR, doesn’t hold back. He “vents out his anger”.

MS Education Academy

“It is not good to watch a match with him (Shah Rukh Khan) because when our team is not performing well, he vents his anger at me. I tell him to tell that to the team and not me. So we are not the best people to watch the match with. I think the same goes for a lot of owners. They all can be seen sweating while their teams play.”- She said

Also Read
Shah Rukh Khan, Rishabh Pant’s emotional video trends online

A Friendship Beyond Cricket

Beyond the cricket field, Juhi and SRK’s friendship remains unshakable. They’ve shared screen space in iconic films like Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman and Yes Boss. Their bond transcends wins and losses, and their love for KKR unites them even when the team faces challenges.

Tags
Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 5th April 2024 3:57 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button