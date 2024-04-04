Shah Rukh Khan, Rishabh Pant’s emotional video trends online

Mumbai: Last night’s Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) match in Vizag turned out to be a memorable one, not just for cricket enthusiasts but also for fans of Shah Rukh Khan. KKR emerged victorious against DC by a significant margin.

Shah Rukh Khan, the co-owner of KKR, graced the match with his presence, and a video capturing his enjoyment of the game quickly went viral online. However, it was the post-match presentation ceremony that truly stole hearts on social media.

During the ceremony, Shah Rukh Khan shared a heartfelt moment with Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant. The actor greeted Pant with warm hugs, showering him with kisses, and motivating him. SRK’s genuine interactions and exchanges with the cricketer on the field have become the talk of the town, winning admiration for their camaraderie and sportsmanship.

Fans couldn’t help but gush over the heartwarming celebrations and the superstar’s interactions with everyone present.

On the professional front, King Khan will be next seen in Suhana Khan’s project and Tiger Vs Pathaan.