Devara actor injured in car accident, father dies on spot

Published: 6th June 2025 12:25 pm IST
Hyderabad: In a tragic turn of events, popular Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko met with a fatal car accident on Friday morning near Palacode in Tamil Nadu. The mishap claimed the life of his father, C.P. Chacko, who reportedly died on the spot.

Shine and his mother, who were also in the vehicle, sustained serious injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.

According to multiple reports, the accident occurred in the early hours when Shine’s car collided with a truck. The impact of the crash proved fatal for his father, while the actor and his mother were immediately rushed to a hospital for medical attention. Further updates on their condition are awaited.

Meanwhile, Shine Tom Chacko is well known for his versatile roles in Malayalam cinema, with acclaimed performances in films like Kammatipaadam, Ishq, Love, Kurup, Bheeshma Parvam, and Bazooka. He was last seen in Alapuzza Gymkhana and also made his mark in Telugu cinema with his debut in Dasara, followed by appearances in Rangabali, Devara, Daaku Maharaaj, and Robinhood.

