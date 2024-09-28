Devara release sees massive crowds, traffic, fire incident in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: On September 27, Devara, one of the most eagerly awaited films of the year, finally hit the screens, smashing box office records by collecting a whopping Rs. 172 Crores worldwide on its first day.

This marked Jr NTR’s grand return to the big screen after two years, and fans everywhere couldn’t contain their excitement. But it was at RTC X Roads in Hyderabad, known for massive movie celebrations, where the atmosphere reached fever pitch.

However, the massive turnout led to a serious traffic jam in the area, as thousands of people gathered to join the fun.

Chaos Strikes at Sudarshan 35 mm Theatre

The excitement took a dangerous turn at Sudarshan 35 mm theatre, one of the most famous cinemas at RTC X Roads. As fans celebrated around a large cutout of Jr NTR, disaster struck when the cutout suddenly caught fire. The flames quickly spread, alarming the crowd. Thankfully, the Fire Department arrived quickly and got the fire under control. Luckily, no one was injured, but the burning cutout left fans disappointed.

With such large crowds, it became difficult to manage the situation. The police had to resort to a lathi charge to restore order. Unfortunately, some fans got hurt in the process, and videos of the lathi charge quickly went viral on social media, sparking a lot of attention and concern.

In these videos, fans are seen clashing with the police, which has caused a lot of talk online, overshadowing the massive success of Devara.

Lathi charge..Thosukuntu lopalki Dum Masala time ki.. tarvatha inkontha mandhi ocharu..Oka yudhame jarigindhi..



My 1st show at Sudarshan..

Theatre mothanni Silent chesaru 🥲#GunturKaaram https://t.co/EDjvsaJspt pic.twitter.com/iYsFYyPGWZ — #S (@Mahesh4everrr) September 26, 2024

Devara: Jr NTR’s Big Comeback

Directed by Koratala Siva, Devara is Jr NTR’s first film after his blockbuster success in RRR. The movie features a star-studded cast with Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor playing key roles. In Devara, Jr NTR plays two characters—Devara and his son Varada—which has added a lot of excitement to the film.

The movie’s action-packed scenes and emotional story have already won the hearts of the audience, and the huge box office numbers prove that Jr NTR’s fanbase is as strong as ever.