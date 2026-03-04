Devotees fall on burning coal while performing ritual in Telangana, 7 injured

Hyderabad: Seven people suffered burn injuries while performing an Agnigundala ritual at the Sri Parvathi Ramalingeswara Swamy temple in Amanagallu village of Vemulapalli mandal in Telangana’s Nalgonda district on Wednesday, March 4.

“This is a yearly ritual. However, this time, a woman accidentally slipped while the devotees were carrying the rath on the coals, causing other people to fall as well. Our team quickly rescued the people and no one suffered any serious injuries. They are currently undergoing treatment,” an official from Vemulapalli Police Station told Siasat.com.