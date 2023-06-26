Devraj Patel, known for viral ‘Dil se bura lagta hai bhai’ meme, succumbs to tragic road accident

In a heartbreaking incident that has left the online community in shock, popular YouTuber Devraj Patel, renowned for his viral ‘Dil se bura lagta hai bhai please bhai‘ meme, tragically lost his life in a road accident in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. The news of his untimely demise has sent ripples of grief among his fans and fellow content creators.

Devraj Patel, through his unique and humorous content, had garnered a massive following on various social media platforms. His ‘Dil se bura lagta hai bhai‘ catchphrase became immensely popular, with countless memes and remixes surfacing online.

Upon hearing the news of Devraj’s passing, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel of Chhattisgarh expressed his condolences. In a heartfelt tweet, he wrote, “The loss of incredible talent at such a young age is extremely tragic. May god give strength to his family and loved ones to bear this loss. Om Shanti.”

“दिल से बुरा लगता है” से करोड़ों लोगों के बीच अपनी जगह बनाने वाले, हम सबको हंसाने वाले देवराज पटेल आज हमारे बीच से चले गए.



इस बाल उम्र में अद्भुत प्रतिभा की क्षति बहुत दुखदायी है.



ईश्वर उनके परिवार और चाहने वालों को यह दुःख सहने की शक्ति दे. ओम् शांति: pic.twitter.com/6kRMQ94o4v — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) June 26, 2023

Fans and fellow YouTubers have flooded social media with messages of grief and remembrance, sharing their fondest memories of Devraj’s content.

