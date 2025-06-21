DGCA issues show-cause notice to Air India over exceeding crew duty hrs

Mumbai: Aviation safety watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has slapped a show-cause notice on Tata Group-owned Air India for violating flight duty time limitations (FDTL) norms for the crew, sources said on Saturday, June 21.

The violations were detected during spot checks on Air India’s Bengaluru–London flights operated on May 16 and 17, 2025, where the Flight Duty Time Limit (FDTL) exceeded the prescribed 10-hour cap, according to a notice issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

“…during a spot check, it has been observed that the Accountable Manager of Air India operated two flights from Bangalore to London (AI133) on 16 May 2025 and 17 May 2025, both of which exceeded the stipulated flight time limit of 10 hours,” the DGCA stated, citing non-compliance with the Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR), Section 7, Series J, Part III.

“It is further noted that the Accountable Manager has failed to ensure adherence to the provisions and compliance requirements…,” the regulator said in the notice.

The DGCA has asked the airline to explain within seven days why “action should not be taken for these violations, as per the notice.”

However, Air India has not made any comment on this so far.