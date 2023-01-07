Photos: Cracks inside houses in ‘sinking’ Joshimath Town of Uttarakhand

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by Abdul Rahman  |   Updated: 7th January 2023 12:42 pm IST
Photo: (Twitter)
Joshimath: A collapsed part of a house due to landslides at Joshimath in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, Saturday, Jan. 7 , 2023. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered immediate evacuation of around 600 families living in houses which have developed huge cracks and are at risk in Joshimath town which is sinking. (PTI Photo)
Joshimath: Crack appears at a house due to landslides at Joshimath in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, Saturday, Jan. 7 , 2023. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered immediate evacuation of around 600 families living in houses which have developed huge cracks and are at risk in Joshimath town which is sinking. (PTI Photo)
Joshimath: Cracks appear at a house due to landslides at Joshimath in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, Saturday, Jan. 7 , 2023. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered immediate evacuation of around 600 families living in houses which have developed huge cracks and are at risk in Joshimath town which is sinking. (PTI Photo)

