Dharmasthala multiple murder case: SIT submits final report

Dharmasthala: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing allegations of multiple bodies being buried in Dharmasthala village has submitted its final report before the Belthangady court, marking the conclusion of nearly a year-long investigation.

SIT officials appeared before the court on Wednesday afternoon, July 15, and filed a comprehensive report comprising more than 7,000 pages spread across 12 volumes. Sources said the investigating team also submitted a hard disk containing recorded video statements of witnesses as part of the case records.

During the course of the investigation, the SIT examined and recorded statements from 255 witnesses. The team also produced before the court all material evidence collected during the probe, including a human skull, skeletal remains, mobile phones, documents and other articles that had been sent for forensic examination and later returned with analysis reports.

Meanwhile, complainant Chinnayya, accompanied by his wife, appeared before the Belthangady court for the scheduled hearing. The court adjourned further proceedings relating to his examination until August 29.