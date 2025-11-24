Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood icon Dharmendra, 89, passed away on Monday due to age-related health complications. His last rites were performed in Mumbai, where family members, close friends, and several film personalities gathered to bid a tearful farewell.

As the nation mourns the loss of one of Indian cinema’s most loved stars, it’s worth remembering a moment when Dharmendra expressed his admiration for Hyderabad, a city that held a special place in his heart.

While Hyderabad is home to several Tollywood celebrities, it has long been a favourite destination for many Bollywood icons too. Among them was Dharmendra, who shared a unique connection with the city. In an interview in 2017, the actor spoke warmly about his bond with Hyderabad and the love he received from its people.

When a reporter asked about his huge fan following in Hyderabad despite being a Punjabi actor working in Mumbai, Dharmendra responded with deep affection: “Hyderabad ka zikr mein bade pyaar se karna chahunga.” (I would love to speak about Hyderabad with all my heart.)

Recalling the response to his 1966 film Phool Aur Patthar, he said, “It may not have been Sholay, but it was no less than Sholay here. It was immensely successful. Each time I visited, both my Muslim and Hindu brothers lovingly called me ‘Shaaka’.” For the unversed, Dharmendra played the character Shakti “Shaaka” Singh in the film Phool Aur Patthar.

The veteran star further praised the city’s culture and cuisine, calling Hyderabad a beautiful place with wonderful food. He fondly spoke about relishing dishes like mirchi ka salan and bagara baingan, and even shared that he enjoyed jogging in Jubilee Hills during his visits. “Your city has developed a lot, and I share a deep love with all of you,” he added.

Dharmendra’s heartfelt memories reflect a bond that went beyond cinema, a connection rooted in love and respect for the people of Hyderabad. The legendary actor leaves behind a remarkable legacy and a void that can never be filled.