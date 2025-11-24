Dharmendra passes away at 89: Actors mourn legend’s demise

Hyderabad: The year 2025 has brought an irreplaceable loss to Bollywood with the passing of veteran actor Dharmendra. Fondly known as the He-Man of Bollywood, the beloved star breathed his last at his Mumbai residence at the age of 89. His death has left the film fraternity and millions of fans in deep grief. Dharmendra’s charm, humility, and powerful screen presence shaped an era of Hindi cinema that continues to inspire generations.

Karan Johar’s Emotional Message

Filmmaker Karan Johar posted a touching note on Instagram, calling Dharmendra’s death the end of an era. He wrote that Dharmendra was a massive megastar, incredibly handsome, and a true hero of mainstream cinema. Johar remembered him as a legendary actor and an even better human being. He added that Dharamji’s blessings, warm hugs, and genuine affection will be missed deeply. According to Johar, there is now a space in the industry that can never be filled.

Kajol Pays Tribute

Actress Kajol also shared a heartfelt message on Instagram. She wrote, “The OG of the Good Man is gone and the world is poorer for it. Somehow it seems like we are only losing the good people in it. Kind to the core and loved always. RIP Dharamji, with love always.” Her words reflect the deep respect the industry had for him.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Tribute

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared two black and white photos on her Instagram stories. The first featured a young Dharmendra, which she captioned with “Chardi Kala” and heart and prayer emojis. She then shared a happy picture of Dharmendra and Raj Kapoor greeting each other with big smiles. For the caption, she wrote, “Forever in power.”

Farhan Akhtar

Ajay Devgn

Ananaya Panday

Raveena Tandon

Shilpa Shetty

A Legacy That Defined Hindi Cinema

Dharmendra’s journey in Bollywood spanned several decades, during which he delivered unforgettable performances in classics like Sholay, Chupke Chupke, and Anupama. His versatility, rugged good looks, and natural acting made him one of the most admired stars of his time. Beyond the screen, Dharmendra was known for his warmth and the kindness he extended to colleagues, newcomers, and fans.

Tributes Pour In From the Film Industry

As the news of his passing spread, heartfelt tributes began pouring in from across the film industry. Actors, filmmakers, and fans shared emotional messages celebrating his extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema.

Dharmendra leaves behind a legacy of love, iconic films, and memories that will live forever in the hearts of his fans. Bollywood has truly lost one of its brightest stars.