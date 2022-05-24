‘Dhol and lights’, here’s how Priyanka Chopra surprised her manager

Los Angeles: Global icon Priyanka Chopra is always hitting the headlines for her extravagant life with husband Nick Jonas. The couple currently resides in a palatial house in Los Angeles where they usually host larger-than-life parties for friends and family.

On Monday, the couple threw a surprise birthday bash for Priyanka Chopra’s manager and investor Anjula Acharia. The duo invited all of their close friends to celebrate Anjula’s big day.

Taking to Instagram, Anjula shared a series of photos from the birthday bash and captioned it, “@priyankachopra @nickjonas I’m so overwhelmed and grateful for all the love you showed me this birthday, it was an amazing surprise and so unexpected!! You’re both so generous and warm hearted, I can’t thank you enough! @sakshisanaya what was supposed to be a very small girls night out turned into the most delightful surprise, thank you for collaborating with my partner in crime @priyankachopra to make this all happen. My heart is so full. Thank you to all my beautiful sisters who made this so special with your energy and love! Thank you!”

She also shared glimpses of the party on her Instagram stories, where the ‘Quantico’ actress can be seen swaying to the beats of dhol.

Anjula couldn’t get over the surprise, as she shared yet another series of photographs thanking Priyanka Chopra for the grand gesture of getting her name set-up in lights. She captioned the post, “Who doesn’t love their name in lights!?! Especially when done by someone who so naturally sits in the spotlight ♥️ @priyankachopra this was my favourite part of the magical night you planned for me. Wow babe! I’m so in awe of what you do and how you do it 🙂 #blessed #grateful”