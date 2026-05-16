Dhurandhar 2 OTT release: Netflix faces crash in Pakistan?

Hyderabad: Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge starring Ranveer Singh is continuing its massive global run even after theatres. The action thriller recently made its international OTT debut on Netflix and has already sparked huge online buzz, especially in Pakistan.

The film, directed by Aditya Dhar, reportedly earned more than Rs 1,800 crore worldwide after its theatrical release. Now, its OTT release is adding another chapter to its success story.

Did Netflix Crash In Pakistan?

Soon after the film started streaming internationally on Netflix, several social media users from Pakistan claimed that the platform faced buffering and playback issues due to heavy traffic.

Pakistani content creator Maviya Umer Farooqui shared a viral Instagram video claiming that viewers in Pakistan had been waiting since midnight for the film to release online. In the clip, he showed the movie buffering repeatedly while trying to stream it on Netflix.

He claimed that the issue was not caused by poor internet connection and said his Wi-Fi was working properly. The video quickly went viral across social media platforms.

Why Is Dhurandhar 2 Trending In Pakistan?

The strong curiosity around the film is mainly because the story is set in Lyari, Pakistan, and focuses on politics, gangs and terrorism. Many viewers across the border reportedly wanted to see how the film portrayed the region and Ranveer Singh’s character.

The content creator also claimed that the film reached the No.1 trending position on Netflix in Pakistan within hours of release. However, there has been no official confirmation from Netflix regarding server crashes or streaming numbers.

While the film is already streaming internationally on Netflix, Indian audiences will have to wait a little longer.

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge will start streaming on JioHotstar from June 5, 2026. The platform has also teased a “Raw & Undekha” version, which is expected to feature uncut scenes from the film.

Apart from Ranveer Singh, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi in important roles.