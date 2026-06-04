Dhurandhar 2 OTT release today: Where to watch extended cut

Hyderabad: After creating history at the box office, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is finally ready to entertain audiences on OTT. Starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role and directed by Aditya Dhar, the action-packed spy thriller became one of the biggest Indian blockbusters of recent years. Fans who missed the film in theatres can now enjoy it from the comfort of their homes.

The much-awaited film is now streaming on JioHotstar in India. A special digital premiere was held on June 4 at 7 PM, while regular streaming begins on June 5.

The movie is available in multiple languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada, making it accessible to viewers across India.

What Is Special About the OTT Version?

The streaming version arrives as “Dhurandhar: The Revenge – Raw & Undekha”, offering fans a more immersive experience.

Viewers can watch an extended cut that includes additional scenes not shown in theatres. The OTT release also features behind-the-scenes footage, cast interactions and exclusive making videos, giving audiences a closer look at the film’s production.

What Is Dhurandhar: The Revenge About?

The film continues the story of Hamza Ali Mazari, played by Ranveer Singh. Set against a backdrop of espionage, revenge and international conspiracies, the movie follows dangerous missions, power struggles and secret operations.

The sequel expands the spy universe introduced in the first film and dives deeper into the backstories of key characters, making the narrative larger and more intense.

Star Cast of Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Apart from Ranveer Singh, the film features a strong ensemble cast including:

Sanjay Dutt

R. Madhavan

Arjun Rampal

Akshaye Khanna

Sara Arjun

Rakesh Bedi

Their performances played a major role in the film’s massive popularity among audiences.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge Box Office Collection

The film enjoyed an extraordinary theatrical run and reportedly grossed over Rs. 1,800 crore worldwide. Its strong storytelling, large-scale action sequences and emotional depth helped it become one of the highest-grossing Indian films ever made.

If you enjoy spy thrillers packed with action, suspense and larger-than-life storytelling, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is worth adding to your watchlist. The extended OTT version offers extra content and a deeper look into the film’s world, making it an attractive option even for those who watched it in theatres.