Dhurandhar 2 review: Ranveer Singh’s action-packed storm

Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues from where the first part ended. After the death of Rehman Dakait, the power struggle in Lyari intensifies. At the centre is Hamza Ali Mazari, originally Jaskirat Singh Rangi, played by Ranveer Singh.

The film dives deep into Jaskirat’s painful past, showing how personal tragedy pushed him into becoming a covert Indian agent. As Hamza rises within Pakistan’s underworld, he manipulates gangs, eliminates terror networks, and moves closer to completing his mission, all while risking his identity and life.

What Works

The biggest strength of the film is Ranveer Singh. He delivers a powerful performance filled with rage, pain, and intensity. Whether in emotional scenes or brutal action moments, he dominates every frame.

Director Aditya Dhar once again creates a gripping cinematic world. Despite the long runtime, the film keeps you engaged with strong drama, twists, and high-stakes action. The second half, especially the pre-climax and climax, stands out with whistle-worthy moments.

Arjun Rampal as Major Iqbal is a fierce antagonist and brings menace to the screen. R. Madhavan adds depth as the mastermind behind the mission, while Sanjay Dutt leaves an impact despite limited screen time.

Technically, the film shines with solid cinematography, large-scale action, and an engaging background score.

What Doesn’t Work

The film’s length is a challenge. At nearly four hours, a few portions in the second half feel stretched. Some sequences could have been trimmed for a tighter narrative.

The political commentary is more direct this time and may not appeal to everyone. Also, the absence of a strong villain like the first part slightly reduces the tension in parts.

The music, while decent, does not match the impact of the first film.

Verdict

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is a larger, louder, and more intense sequel that delivers where it matters most. It may not fully match the freshness of the first part, but it compensates with scale, emotion, and powerful performances.

If you enjoy action-packed spy dramas with strong patriotic themes, this is a theatrical experience worth watching.

Rating: 3.75/5