Dhurandhar fame Ayesha Khan to perform in Hyderabad

The Hyderabad appearance comes as Ayesha continues to attract interest following Dhurandhar

Photo of Sardar Sarabjoth Singh Sardar Sarabjoth Singh|   Published:
A woman in a black dress with a floral top poses on a reflective surface against a golden background.
Instagram - Ayesha Khan

Hyderabad: Ayesha Khan is heading to Hyderabad for a live appearance on October 10. The actress, whose appearance in Dhurandhar and the song “Shararat” have brought her fresh attention, will be part of an evening event announced by Kingdome Club.

The organisers shared a poster featuring Ayesha on Instagram and invited fans to see her in person. The event is scheduled for Saturday, October 10, from 7 pm onwards. Singer Nikita will also perform live, adding a musical set to the evening.

Ayesha’s name takes centre stage on the poster, but the announcement describes her participation as an exclusive live appearance. It does not say that she will perform on stage. Fans hoping to attend can find the booking details through the organisers’ Instagram post.

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The Hyderabad appearance comes as Ayesha continues to attract interest following Dhurandhar. For fans in the city, the October event will offer a chance to see her away from the screen, alongside an evening of live music.

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Photo of Sardar Sarabjoth Singh Sardar Sarabjoth Singh|   Published:

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Sardar Sarabjoth Singh

I’m Sardar Sarabjoth Singh - Sarab, a Canada-based entertainment journalist with a BA in Journalism and Psychology. I cover films, television, celebrities, pop culture and internet trends.
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