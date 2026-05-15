Dhurandhar OTT: World is watching Dhurandhar 2, India still can’t

Hyderabad: Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has once again become the hottest topic online, but this time it is not because of its box office records. The film has officially started streaming in several international countries on Netflix, while fans in India are still waiting for its OTT release date on JioHotstar.

This unusual release strategy has left many viewers confused and curious.

Why Is ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Not Streaming In India Yet?

International audiences in countries like the US, Canada, UK and UAE can already stream the film on Netflix from May 14 and 15. However, the movie is still unavailable in India.

Reports suggest the makers delayed the Indian OTT release because of the IPL season. Now, JioHotstar has finally posted that the film may arrive on June 4.

Aandhi banke jo aa raha hai usse DHURANDHAR kehte hain.🔥



Watch Dhurandhar The Revenge, Raw & Undekha. Grand Digital Premiere on June 4th at 7 PM, starts streaming from June 5th only on JioHotstar.#Dhurandhar2OnJioHotstar #DhurandharTheRevenge #RawAndUndekha@RanveerOfficial… pic.twitter.com/w73rLgM06F — JioHotstar (@JioHotstar) May 15, 2026

Netflix Gets The ‘Raw & Uncut’ Version

What has shocked viewers the most is the special version streaming internationally on Netflix. The overseas cut is being promoted as “Raw & Undekha” and includes several uncensored scenes removed from the theatrical release.

The OTT version reportedly runs for nearly 3 hours and 52 minutes. Fans who watched it overseas claim the film feels darker, more violent and far more brutal than the cinema version.

Several scenes from the Lyari Gang War have reportedly been extended. Violent action moments, graphic killings and uncensored dialogues are now shown without cuts. One sequence involving Uzair Baloch and Arshad Pappu is also said to be far more disturbing in the OTT cut.

Many viewers online are calling it one of the most intense Indian action films released on streaming.

Why Netflix And JioHotstar Both Are Streaming It

The film’s split OTT strategy is also grabbing attention. Since the movie is backed by Jio Studios, Indian rights reportedly stayed with JioHotstar. Netflix, meanwhile, is handling the overseas release because of its global reach.

This has resulted in two different OTT experiences for audiences worldwide.

‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Records

Directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, the film has reportedly crossed nearly Rs. 1800 crore worldwide.

The blockbuster also features Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan and Rakesh Bedi in important roles, making it one of the biggest Indian films of the year.