Dhurandhar to surrender: The optics of a superpower’s climbdown

The guns have fallen silent, but the battle over narrative has just begun. After nearly 40 days of intense confrontation, the conflict involving Iran, the United States of America and Israel has ended – at least for now – in a fragile ceasefire.

So, who blinked first? The answer depends largely on perspective. The outcome for Iran is being projected as a historic victory. For the United States, it appears to be a face-saving retreat. And for Israel, many observers describe it as a diplomatic disaster. The same ceasefire, thus, carries three sharply different meanings depending on perspective.

At the outset, the United States under President Donald Trump adopted a muscular and uncompromising posture. The rhetoric was loud, the threats sweeping and the intent seemingly clear: force Iran into submission, if not outright regime change.

Yet, as the conflict dragged on, the tone began to shift. The anticipated quick strategic gains did not materialise and the risks of a wider regional war loomed large. Gradually, the bluster gave way to backchannel diplomacy, culminating in a ceasefire that fell short of the initial grand objectives. The opening bravado and the eventual restraint show that it is nothing short of a shift from “Dhurandhar” to surrender.

Not yielding to pressure

Iran, for its part, refused to yield under pressure. It did not accept terms outright but engaged on its own conditions, projecting resilience rather than desperation. This ability to stand firm against a superpower has been widely celebrated in sections of the Muslim world, where it is seen as an assertion of sovereignty and dignity.

A notable feature of the conflict was Iran’s calibrated communication. While tensions ran high, its leadership avoided excessive rhetoric as opposed to Trump’s expletive-ridden statements. Figures like Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi emerged as composed and measured voices, emphasising diplomacy over escalation. This approach helped Tehran maintain an image of steadiness even in turbulent circumstances.

Internally, too, Iran demonstrated institutional resilience. Despite targeted strikes and the loss of key individuals, governance structures remained intact. Leadership transitions were swift, reinforcing the idea that the system does not hinge on any single personality – even one as central as Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. The message was clear: the state endures beyond individuals.

Isreal sidelined

Israel’s position, meanwhile, reflects a different reality. While it entered the conflict aiming to curb Iran’s influence, it appears to have been sidelined in the final phase of ceasefire negotiations. This has led to a sense of unease within Israeli strategic circles, with some calling for the resignation of Benjamin Netanyahu. The objectives that justified the confrontation remain, at best, partially fulfilled.

Beyond governments, the conflict has also played out in the arena of perception. Social media narratives have amplified Iran’s image as a country that stood its ground against overwhelming odds. While such portrayals can oversimplify complex realities, they underline an important truth: in modern conflicts, perception can be as consequential as battlefield outcomes.

This sentiment finds poetic resonance in the words of poet-philosopher Allama Iqbal:

Momin hai to be-taigh bhi ladta hai sipahi

(If he is a true believer, the soldier fights even without a sword)

For many, the verse symbolically captures Iran’s posture, relying not merely on material strength, but on resolve and strategic patience.

Shift in dynamics

Yet, a balanced assessment requires caution. The United States remains the world’s foremost military and economic power, and a ceasefire does not diminish that reality. Likewise, Iran continues to grapple with internal economic pressures and external constraints that this episode has not resolved.

What the conflict does reveal, however, is a shifting dynamic. The US may find it harder to impose outcomes unilaterally. Iran has demonstrated that it cannot be easily coerced. And Israel faces the challenge of recalibrating its strategy in an increasingly complex regional landscape.

So what, ultimately, was achieved by this bloody war? Vast destruction, immense human suffering and crippling expense – only to reopen access to a strait which was already open before the war began.

The ceasefire, in the end, is not a conclusion but an intermission. Whether it evolves into lasting peace or merely delays another confrontation remains to be seen.