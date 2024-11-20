Did AR Rahman accept Islam for Saira? Truth behind viral rumours

Mumbai: Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman, known globally for his groundbreaking contributions to Indian and international music, has announced his separation from wife Saira Banu after 29 years of marriage. The couple, who got married in 1995, shared their decision in a joint statement through their lawyer, Vandana Shah, leaving fans across the world shocked and heartbroken.

The separation announcement has sparked widespread discussion among fans and media.

False Rumors About Conversion

Amid the news, some old rumors about AR Rahman’s religious conversion have crawled back online, falsely linking it to Saira Banu. It was speculated that he converted for his former wife. But here’s the truth.

A R Rahman, born AS Dileep Kumar, embraced Islam at the age of 23 after a deeply spiritual journey that he has often shared with fans.

In a 2000 interview with Karan Thapar, Rahman revealed that his decision to adopt Islam was influenced by a Sufi healer who treated his father during his final days battling cancer. Years later, Rahman and his family reconnected with the healer, leading them down a spiritual path that brought peace. “There was a Sufi who treated him during his last days. We met him again 7-8 years later, and that’s when we embraced another faith,” he explained.

The composer embraced Islam in the 1980s and changed his name.

The Story Behind AR Rahman’s Name

AR Rahman’s decision to change his name also stemmed from spiritual and personal reasons. In the book AR Rahman: The Spirit of Music by Nasreen Munni Kabir, the composer revealed he never liked his original name. A Hindu astrologer suggested names like Abdul Rahman and Abdul Rahim, and Rahman chose the former, feeling an instant connection. His mother later added “Allah Rakha” (AR) after a dream.

AR Rahman’s Divorce Statement

AR Rahman and Saira Banu (File Photo)

On Tuesday night, AR Rahman shared a note on X (formerly Twitter) that read: “We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again,” he wrote. Rahman concluded the message by thanking friends and fans for their kindness and respect for their privacy.

“We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for… — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) November 19, 2024

AR Rahman and Saira Banu are parents to three children — Khatija, Raheema, and AR Ameen.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he is currently working on high-profile projects, including Chhaava, Lahore 1947, and Genie.