Mumbai: Things inside Bigg Boss 19 are getting more intense with each passing day. From the ugliest fights to changing friendships, the house has turned into a complete battlefield and fans are absolutely loving the drama!

Now, social media is buzzing with talks that the Salman Khan-hosted show might have just found its first potential finalist of the season after the recent episode. Who? Keep reading to know.

Farrhana Bhatt flips the game in Bigg Boss 19!

This week, the contestants were treated to emotional letters from their family members on the occasion of Diwali. But what started as a heartwarming moment soon turned into high-voltage drama when Farrhana Bhatt decided to shred Neelam Giri’s letter during the task, a move that changed the entire game.

Her decision sparked outrage inside the house, especially from Amaal Mallik, who completely lost his cool. What followed was one of the most heated arguments of the season, leaving the whole house divided. Despite facing 13 contestants alone, Farrhana stood her ground, calm, firm, and unapologetic.

Fans are now showering her with massive support online, drawing comparisons to Asim Riaz from Bigg Boss 13. Many believe this episode has officially sealed her place among the top contenders.

One viewer wrote, “Tonight totally flipped the game in Farrhana Bhatt’s favor. When it’s 13 vs 1 and she still stands her ground, that’s not weakness that’s power. The housemates’ overreaction and filthy behavior just earned her massive public sympathy. Wouldn’t be surprised if this episode just made her a finalist for sure.”

Another wrote, “From the day she came back from the secret room, tabhi se pata chal gaya tha Farhana top 5 m toh banti h”

A third one wrote, “For sure, Farrhan aBhatt going to rule this season of Bigg Boss 19 Not everyone was confronting her aggressively, but what Amaal Mallik & team did was quite shameful. It was just a task — for reference, people can watch Bigg Boss 13 . Definitely she made her place in top 2.”

With the audience rallying behind her, the question now is — has Farrhana Bhatt already secured her place in the top 5? What do you think? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 19.