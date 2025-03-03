Did Fahad Mustafa play cupid for Sana Javed and Shoaib Malik?

Islamabad: Pakistani actor Fahad Mustafa just dropped a major hint about Sana Javed and Shoaib Malik’s love story during the first episode of Jeeto Pakistan League 2025. The Ramzan game show, which kicked off on March 2, witnessed a lighthearted yet eyebrow-raising moment when Fahad took a playful dig at the couple.

As Sana Javed looked for male contestants during the game, she asked Fahad for help in finding a few boys. In a witty response, Fahad quipped, “There are a lot of boys here. Look in the crowd! Now, I won’t find any more guys for you, I have already found one for you.” The remark left the audience in splits, while Sana visibly tried to brush it off.

Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed’s love story allegedly began on the sets of the reality show, ‘Jeeto Pakistan’ in 2021.

Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed’s marriage in January 2024 had already surprised fans across India and Pakistan. Now, Fahad’s comment has fueled speculations, did he actually play matchmaker for the couple?

Watch the viral moment below.

With Jeeto Pakistan League featuring celebrity captains like Sana Javed, Shoaib Malik, Shaista Lodhi, and others, this season is already making headlines for more than just the games!