Did Hailey really unfollow Justin Bieber? She breaks her silence

Mumbai: Over the weekend, many fans noticed something strange — it looked like Hailey Bieber had unfollowed her husband Justin Bieber on Instagram. This made people think they might be having marriage problems again.

Hailey also shared a sad TikTok post saying she would be a “terrible therapist” because she’d want to see a photo of the person someone is crying about. At the same time, Justin went live on Instagram looking tired and later shared emotional and confusing posts. All of this made fans even more worried.

whats going on with justin bieber… pic.twitter.com/NoHOiWFSHh — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) March 31, 2025

Justin Bieber Is Healing & Working Through His Trauma So Back Off!



I kept tabs on Justin Bieber over the weekend and it’s obvious he’s working through his trauma and PTSD. This is called the healing process. In this Insta live he did the other night, he talked about his anxiety… https://t.co/Sjanueb7oz pic.twitter.com/dNAzDIoAEo — LIZ CROKIN (@LizCrokin) March 31, 2025

Hailey Clears the Air: “It’s Just a Glitch!”

Hailey quickly spoke out and said the whole thing was a mistake. She replied to a TikTok video and wrote, “It’s a glitch. Didn’t unfollow him. Hope this helps!”

Some fans explained that Justin had turned off his Instagram account for a short time, and when that happens, it may look like people unfollowed him. So, it wasn’t just Hailey — it looked the same for others too.

Even though Hailey explained everything, some people still think something is going on. They noticed she removed some old photos with Justin from her Instagram. Meanwhile, Justin has been posting things about feeling sad, angry, and confused.

Are They Okay?

Hailey and Justin have been married since 2018 and had their first baby, Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024. Though people keep talking about their relationship, the couple still shares happy posts and spend time together in public.