Did Malaika Arora just announce her second marriage?

Hyderabad: One of the most popular couples of Bollywood Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been dating for a long time and are extremely popular in Mumbai. Rumours of their impending wedding circulate frequently on the internet, but the couple has never personally confirmed it and has not responded to the rumours either. However, Malaika’s latest hint about her wedding plans has caught our attention.

During one of the recent episodes of Moving In With Malaika, a new Disney Plus reality show, Malaika was seen having a conversation with her sister Amrita Arora about their their mother Joyce Arora’s diamond ‘kangan’. During the conversation, Malla spilled the beans on her second marriage. Speaking about who would get the mommy’s diamond kangan in future, Malaika says, “Out of the two of us, if anyone was probably going to get married again, it would be me,” she said. “So I believe I, not you, deserve the bangle.”

Soon after her statement went viral, fans started wondering if the Chaiyya Chaiyya beauty just dropped a major hint about her marriage with beau Arjun. Is she getting married in 2023? asked many fans on social media. While there is no official confirmation, it seems like Malaika has made up her mind to walk down the aisle again.

It was only on 26th June in 2019 when the two for the first time came together in a picture on social media confirming their relationship and have been inseparable since then. The two are enjoying their time together and often treat fans with mushy pictures of them together.