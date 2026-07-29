Did Nia Sharma just confirm dating Sikander Singh?

Mumbai: Nia Sharma has once again sparked speculation about her personal life. The actress is currently holidaying in the Maldives, and her latest pictures with rumoured boyfriend Sikander Singh have only added more fuel to the dating buzz.

Nia shared a carousel from her golden-hour outing at the Hard Rock Hotel Maldives. Dressed in a flowy white outfit, she was seen enjoying drinks alongside Sikander, who kept it casual in an all-white look. The two appeared comfortable in each other’s company as they posed near a bright pink buggy with the ocean in the background.

“It’s the golden hour chase, the PoV and the pink buggy ride in Maldives,” Nia captioned the post while thanking the hotel for the experience.

However, it was Sikander’s reaction that caught everyone’s attention. He dropped three pink heart emojis under Nia’s post, adding another layer to the rumours already surrounding them. Nia may not have called it a relationship reveal, but putting him on her Instagram grid and his loved-up response were enough for fans to start connecting the dots.

Rumours about Nia and Sikander have been doing the rounds for some time, but neither has publicly confirmed that they are dating. Their Maldives appearance is among the clearest glimpses fans have received of the two spending time together.

For now, there is no official label, no romantic declaration and certainly no confirmation. But between the dreamy vacation pictures and Sikander filling the comment section with hearts, the duo isn’t exactly trying hard to silence the speculation either.