Hyderabad: Rajinikanth is not just an actor he’s a legend. His unique style, powerful screen presence, and humble personality have made him one of the biggest stars in Indian cinema.

Whether it’s his cool walk, the way he speaks, or how he handles tough roles, fans love everything about him. From South India to North India and even overseas, Rajinikanth has millions of fans who admire him like a god.

The Viral Video: Did Rajinikanth Fall?

While fans were busy celebrating the his upcoming movie Coolie updates, a video went viral on social media. It showed a man, who looked like Rajinikanth, slipping and falling in his home garden while picking up a newspaper. Many people thought it was real and became worried about his health. Some even asked how such private footage got leaked.

But here’s the truth, It’s not Rajinikanth in the video. The man only looks like him. It may be an edited clip or a misunderstanding. Reliable sources say that Rajinikanth is perfectly fine and healthy.

Coolie Movie: The Big Return of Thalaivar

Right now, all eyes are on his upcoming movie Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film is set to release on August 14, 2025, and the excitement is sky-high.

Fans are now waiting eagerly for the trailer, which will release on August 2. The film has a strong cast, including Shruti Haasan, Nagarjuna, and Upendra, and promises action, emotion, and drama.