Did Salman Khan remove Avika Gor from 2 BIG Bollywood films?

Mumbai: Actor Avika Gor, who became a household name with her role of Anandi in Balika Vadhu and Roli in Sasural Simar Ka, recently opened up about being replaced in the hit movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan starring Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde.

Taking to the popular host and RJ Siddharth Kanan, she expressed that she was hurt when she realized that she was being replaced by someone else.

Avika Gor (Instagram)

She said that she didn’t say “ No” but the team of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan replaced her without even telling her the reason why. “It was a last-minute change, We just got a call that they are going ahead with somebody else,” said the Horrors of the Heart actress.

Avika Gor further stated that all the paperwork for the role was completed and that she was going to sign the next day as she was confirmed for the role.

In the interview, she further disclosed that she expected this to happen and that it was not her first time. “I had faced something similar with the same team where two weeks before the film they called and they said they cast someone else. But this happens,” she added.

When he asked her if she was replaced in the movie Antim the actress nodded in agreement and said that it was okay as it was their call to take.

On the work front, Avika Gor is set to make her Bollywood debut with film Horrors of the Heart. The movie also stars Rahul Dev, Barkha Bisht Sengupta, and Danish Pandor among others in key roles and is scheduled to release on June 23.