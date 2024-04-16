Did Saudi Arabia help Israel intercept Iranian missiles?

Saudi Arabia has not taken part in intercepting Iranian attacks on Israel, according to an Al Arabiya report citing sources.

Saudi Arabia did not participate in intercepting Iranian drones during its attack on Israel on Saturday, April 14, 2024, the report stated quoting sources.

Iran fired drones and missiles against Israel on Saturday night and early Sunday morning, citing multiple crimes, including the attack on its consulate in Damascus on April 1.

The Israeli army announced that it intercepted 99 percent of the Iranian missile.

Despite reports and rumours suggesting Saudi Arabia’s big involvement in intercepting the attacks, sources have denied such claims.

The clarification comes after claims made by Israeli media, citing an official Saudi website, that Riyadh was involved in intercepting the Iranian missiles.