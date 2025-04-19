Did Urvashi Rautela just say a Temple was named after her?

Mumbai: Urvashi Rautela is once again in the spotlight. Known for her viral statements and social media presence, she often makes headlines with her bold interviews and unique opinions. This time, she’s gone viral for a surprising reason—she says there’s a temple named after her in Uttarakhand.

“There’s a Temple in My Name”- Urvashi

In a recent interview with host Siddharth Kannan, Urvashi claimed that a temple near the holy Badrinath Dham is named after her. She said, “There is a temple named after me. If you visit Badrinath, there is an Urvashi Temple right next to it.”

When asked if people visit the temple for blessings, she replied, “Of course, it’s a temple, people go there to pray.” Urvashi also added that students from Delhi University visit the temple, offer prayers, and even garland her photos, calling her “Damdamamai.”

Religious Leaders and Locals Strongly Disagree

Her comments did not sit well with locals or religious leaders. Bhuwan Chandra Uniyal, a former Badrinath temple officer, denied the claim. He explained that the temple is actually dedicated to Goddess Urvashi, not the actress, and is a sacred place in Hindu mythology.

He also mentioned that the temple is one of the 108 Shaktipeeths and is deeply respected by nearby villages like Bamni and Pandukeshwar.

Urvashi Wants a Temple in South India Too

In the same interview, Urvashi said she hopes to have a temple in her name in South India as well. She mentioned working in several South Indian films alongside stars like Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, and Balakrishna. She said, “If there is one in the North, there should be one in the South too.”

After the interview clip went viral, social media was full of reactions. Some people laughed it off, while others were confused or even angry. Many felt that linking personal fame with holy places was going too far.