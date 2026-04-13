Mumbai: The passing of Asha Bhosle has left an irreplaceable void in the world of music. The legendary singer, known as one of Indian cinema’s most versatile voices, died of multi-organ failure on Sunday. She breathed her last at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, a day after being admitted due to a chest infection and exhaustion. Some reports also suggested that she had suffered a severe cardiac arrest.

As the nation mourns her demise, fans are revisiting cherished memories of her life and music. Among them is a lesser-known yet special moment, the first time she performed live in Hyderabad.

When Asha Bhosle performed in Hyderabad

Interestingly, despite being a city that has hosted some of the biggest music legends over the years, Hyderabad had never seen a live performance by Asha Bhosle until 2017. The singer herself had revealed this in an interview with Deccan Chronicle.

Asha Bhosle finally performed her first-ever live concert in the city at the age of 84 on December 16, 2017, at the HITEX Exhibition Centre. It was a landmark moment not just for her fans in the city but also for the singer, who expressed both surprise and joy at the occasion.

Despite her long and illustrious career, she had never performed live in Hyderabad before. She shared that while she had visited the city many times and sung several Telugu songs, a live concert opportunity had never come her way.

“I used to keep coming to Hyderabad. It’s been several years now. It’s a lovely city and I have many beautiful memories,” she had said in an interview with The Hindu back in 2017.

“I am surprised that I was never invited to perform in Hyderabad earlier. But it’s good that this is my first. I will be able to sing any song of mine because I know the audience here is listening to me for the first time,” she had added with a laugh in her conversation with Deccan Chronicle.

More about the singer

Asha Bhosle’s career spanned over eight decades, during which she recorded an astounding 12,000 songs, earning her a place in the Guinness World Records. She began her journey in 1943 at just 10 years old with the Marathi film Majha Bal and continued to enthral audiences well into the late 2010s, making her one of the longest-performing singers in global music history.

Over the years, she was honoured with some of India’s highest accolades, including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Padma Vibhushan. She also received two National Awards — for the ghazal “Dil Cheez Kya Hai” from Umrao Jaan and “Mera Kuchh Saaman” from Ijaazat.

Some of her most beloved songs include “Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar,” “In Aankhon Ki Masti,” “Piya Tu Ab Toh Aaja,” “Duniya Mein Logon Ko,” and “Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main,” each reflecting her unmatched versatility and timeless appeal.

Even as she is no longer among us, Asha Bhosle’s voice and legacy will continue to live on, echoing across generations.