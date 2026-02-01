Did you know? Karan Arjun nearly had a different hero opposite SRK

Hyderabad: In Bollywood, the drama doesn’t begin on screen, it often starts much before the first shot is taken. Casting changes, last-minute exits and surprise entries have shaped many blockbusters. One such lesser-known twist is connected to the 1995 cult classic Karan Arjun, a film that still enjoys iconic status.

Directed by Rakesh Roshan, Karan Arjun became a massive hit with its emotional storyline based on reincarnation, powerful action sequences and unforgettable dialogues. The film is remembered for bringing together Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan as two brothers reborn to seek revenge. Their chemistry, energy and star power turned the film into a box office storm.

But here’s the surprising part.

Before Salman Khan came on board, an early photoshoot for Karan Arjun reportedly featured Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn. Industry insiders claim that a poster shoot was done with SRK and Ajay in the lead roles, creating early excitement. However, Ajay Devgn later stepped away from the project. While the exact reasons were never officially confirmed, scheduling issues and creative differences are believed to have played a role.

With Ajay’s exit, Salman Khan entered the film and that decision changed everything. The SRK-Salman pairing proved magical. Their performances, combined with Rakhee’s emotional portrayal of a mother who firmly believes her sons will return, connected deeply with audiences across the country.

Today, it’s hard to imagine Karan Arjun without the Khan duo. Yet this casting twist shows how close Bollywood came to a very different version of the film.

Sometimes, destiny doesn’t just guide the characters on screen, it shapes the stars behind it too.