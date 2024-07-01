Didi’s Bengal unsafe for women, says BJP chief

A couple allegedly engaged in an illicit relationship being assaulted by an alleged TMC leader
New Delhi: BJP national president J.P. Nadda on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal over a chilling video of a man beating up a woman on a street as a crowd watches.

The BJP chief said that women were unsafe in the state.

In a post on X, Nadda said, “A horrific video has come to light from West Bengal, reminding of the brutalities that exist only in theocracies. To make matters worse, the TMC cadre and MLAs are justifying the act. Be it Sandeshkhali, Uttar Dinajpur or many other places, Didi’s West Bengal is UNSAFE for women.”

In the video, a man is seen repeatedly hitting a woman and a man at a Kangaroo Court as a crowd watches in silence. The incident occurred in Chopra block in North Dinajpur district.

As per reports, the man is a local Trinamool Congress worker, identified as Tejemul aka JCB and is known to deliver “instant justice” for local disputes. Locals claimed that the woman was summoned by JCB over allegations that she was in an extra-marital relationship.

Earlier, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya said that the accused was a close associate of the Trinamool Congress legislator from Chopra, Hamidul Rahman.

