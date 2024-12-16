Video: Diesel tanker overturns in Secunderabad; sparks panic, traffic woes

Hyderabad: Tension was witnessed when a tanker laden with diesel overturned at Mettuguda in Secunderabad on Monday morning, December 16. The firefighters rushed to the spot and poured water to dilute the fuel and prevent a fire incident.

The tanker was on its way to the city from Ghatkesar when it overturned at Mettuguda. Panic spread in the area and motorists sped fearing an explosion.

On noticing it the traffic police swung into action and cordoned the area. The local police reached the spot and informed the fire department. Fire tenders from the nearest fire stations reached the spot and started precautionary measures.

Also Read Telangana women’s commission chairperson visit Pushpa 2 stampede victim

The firefighters dumped a huge volume of water to dilute the fuel and prevent fire. The tanker is moved away with the help of a crane.

Heavy traffic jams are being witnessed on the Secunderabad to Tarnaka road due to the incident. Additional traffic policemen are directed to the spot by senior police officials.