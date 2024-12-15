Telangana women’s commission chairperson visit Pushpa 2 stampede victim

Hyderabad: Telangana State Women’s Commission chairperson Sharada Nerella, on Sunday, December 15, visited Sri Teja, the eight-year-old who was severely injured during the stampede at the premiere of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa-2 movie in Sandhya theatre on December 4.

The stampede claimed the life of his 35-year-old mother Revathi.

Sharada Nerella, Telangana State Women’s Commission chairperson, on Sunday, December 15, visited Sri Teja, the victim of the Pushpa-2 stampede, who is hospitalised at the KIMS hospital pic.twitter.com/tji2CLtTLP — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) December 15, 2024

According to the doctors, there is a slight improvement in Sri Teja’s medical condition who continues to remain on ventilator support. He has intermittent fever and needs constant care.

Allu Arjun arrested

Actor Allu Arjun and Sandhya Theatre owner were arrested by the police based on the complaint registered by Sri Teja’s father.

The actor’s arrest on December 13 cooked up a major political and social media storm in Telangana. Allu Although the Telangana High Court granted his bail plea, he spent a night in Chanchalguda Central Jail before being released the next day.

Sandhya Theatre approaches HC to quash FIR

The management of Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad has also approached the Telangana High Court seeking to quash the FIR.

The petitioners claimed they had proactively requested police bandobast from the assistant commissioner of police (ACP), the station house officer (SHO), and the traffic police to manage the large crowds expected during the event. However, only a limited police force was provided.

The counsel further argued that the sections invoked in the FIR, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder and voluntarily causing hurt, were not applicable, as the petitioners neither had the intent nor the knowledge that the event would result in death or injury.