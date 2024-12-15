Celebration or insensitivity? Allu Arjun faces public backlash

Hyderabad: A tragic incident at the Pushpa 2: The Rule premiere in Hyderabad has left an 8-year-old boy, Sri Teja, critically injured and his mother, Revathi, dead. The chaos unfolded on December 4 at Sandhya Theatre, where massive crowds gathered to see Allu Arjun. The stampede led to severe injuries for the boy, who is now on ventilator support at KIMS Hospital.
Sri Teja’s Critical Condition
Doctors say Sri Teja is showing slight improvement but remains in a critical condition. He has intermittent fever and needs constant care. His family is grieving the loss of Revathi while hoping for his recovery.
Allu Arjun’s Arrest and Bail
Allu Arjun, along with the theatre’s management, was arrested for negligence. He spent a night in jail but was released on bail the next day. After his release, fans and Tollywood celebrities gathered at his home to show support. However, this celebration upset many.
Public Outrage Over Celebrations
People on social media questioned why stars visited Arjun instead of supporting Revathi’s family or checking on Sri Teja at the hospital. Many called the celebrations insensitive, especially since the tragedy was still fresh.
Allu Arjun has apologized publicly and donated Rs. 25 lakh to the victims’ family. While some appreciated the gesture, others feel more needs to be done. The incident has sparked debates about crowd safety at public events and the responsibilities of celebrities.
As Sri Teja continues to fight for his life, many are asking tough questions about priorities in Tollywood. Will this tragedy lead to real change, or will it be forgotten?