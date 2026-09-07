Digital tool developed to estimate death time from insect images

Hyderabad: Researchers from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have developed a computer-based system that could help deduce how long a person has been dead by examining images of insects found on decomposed human remains.

The new approach uses digital image processing along with forensic entomology.

Digital analysis of maggots

In traditional forensic investigations, experts study blowflies and other insects found on bodies. After a person dies, these insects lay eggs on the body, which later hatch into larvae. By analysing the larvae’s stage of development, investigators can estimate the time of death.

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The size and developmental stage of the insects can provide time of death. However, carrying out these measurements manually requires specialised expertise and can be a lengthy process.

The newly developed software is designed to reduce this workload.

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Investigators can upload a photograph of a maggot into the system. The program identifies the insect, removes the background from the image and calculates its dimensions.

It then uses the insect’s development pattern to estimate the number of days that may have passed since the person’s death.

More than 99 pc accuracy reported

The researchers tested the digital method on 40 decomposed bodies during post-mortems at Govt Medical College, Amritsar.

Measurements generated by the computer system were compared with measurements obtained through the conventional manual method.

The researchers reported that the computer-based approach matched the actual results in more than 99 per cent of cases.