Hyderabad: Tollywood producer and TFDC chairman Dil Raju has once again started a big discussion in the film industry with his comments on star hero remuneration. He said movie budgets are going up heavily, but the main correction is still not happening in the salaries of top heroes.

According to Dil Raju, producers are trying to reduce costs in many departments, but hero remuneration remains a major challenge.

Dil Raju On Hero Remuneration

Dil Raju explained that in a big film made with a budget of around Rs 300 crore, nearly 35 to 40 percent of the amount goes only to the lead actor. He said this creates huge pressure on producers, distributors and exhibitors.

He added that if a film fails at the box office, the losses are mostly shared by these three sections of the industry. Because of this, he is now carefully checking how much a film can recover even if it does not perform well.

Why Dil Raju Wants Profit Sharing Model

Dil Raju said he discusses the full market situation with heroes before starting a project. He explains the expected theatrical and non-theatrical business and then talks about a fair payment structure.

He believes heroes should move from fixed remuneration to a profit-sharing model. According to him, this will reduce the burden on producers and also make actors more responsible for the film’s success.

Bollywood Stars Following Profit Sharing

Dil Raju also praised Bollywood’s profit-sharing system. He said many Hindi film stars have already shifted to this model. He mentioned that he is working with actors like Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar under similar agreements.

He said this system helps producers manage budgets better and gives actors a strong reason to support the film beyond acting.

LATEST: #SVC63 Producer Dil raju giving massive Updates!



"The film shoot will be done by Oct. It's a massive film. We are expecting a big blockbuster. Salman is enjoying on the sets, he will have different looks. The film will have lots of heroism and wow factor"🔥 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/7V7C3sMMKr — Being ADARSH⚡ (@IBeingAdarsh_) June 26, 2026

What Went Wrong With Game Changer?

Speaking about Game Changer, Dil Raju admitted that the film became a costly lesson in his career. He said the movie took more than three years to complete, and the delay affected its connection with the audience.

He also said the story did not feel fresh to many viewers. Even though huge money was spent on songs and visuals, weak content became a major minus point.

Can Tollywood Control Movie Budgets?

Dil Raju feels Tollywood must seriously rethink its budget planning. He believes that if more heroes accept profit-sharing deals, the industry can reduce risks and create a healthier business model for future films.