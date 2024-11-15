Diljit Dosanjh Hyderabad show: What is his FEE per concert?

Mumbai: Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh is all set to rock Hyderabad tonight with his Dil-Luminati Tour at GMR Arena. Known for his hit songs like Born to Shine, GOAT, and 5 Taara, Diljit’s concerts are packed with energy, fun, and unforgettable moments. Fans are super excited to see him perform live after his amazing shows in North America and Europe.

The India leg of the tour kicked off in Delhi on October 26 with sold-out concerts that had fans cheering for hours. Hyderabad fans are even more thrilled after spotting Diljit exploring the city, visiting iconic spots like Charminar and a local Gurudwara.

How Much Does Diljit Earn Per Concert

Diljit isn’t just a superstar; he’s one of India’s highest-paid performers. For private events, he reportedly charges Rs. 4 crore rupees, like at Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding bash. For regular concerts, his fees range from Rs 50 lakh to 1 crore rupees, depending on the event. These numbers show how much fans love and value him.

Hyderabad Concert Details

Venue: GMR Arena, Airport Approach Road, Hyderabad

Doors Open: 6 PM

Fans with tickets are in for a treat tonight. Diljit’s concerts are famous for their lively atmosphere, incredible music, and his special connection with the audience.