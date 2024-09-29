Diljit Dosanjh reveals family during his Manchester concert

Mumbai: Diljit Dosanjh, the global sensation and Punjabi singer, made headlines with an emotional gesture during his recent concert in Manchester, UK. Known for keeping his personal life private, Diljit introduced his family to the world for the first time, creating a heartwarming moment that quickly went viral.

A Heartfelt Introduction

During the concert, Diljit paused his performance and walked up to an elderly woman in the crowd. Singing the touching lines, “Dil tenu de ditta main taan soneya, Jaan tere kadma ch rakhi hoyi ae,” from his hit song Hass Hass, he revealed that the woman was his mother, Sukhwinder Kaur.

The lyrics translate to “I have given you my heart and dedicate my life at your feet, beloved.” The emotional moment left the audience stunned as Diljit proudly introduced her with the words, “By the way, this is my mom.” The crowd erupted in applause as his mother, visibly moved, hugged her son, clearly touched by the moment.

The surprises didn’t stop there. Diljit then moved forward to introduce his sister, who was also in attendance, saying, “She is my sister. Today, my family is here.” This was a rare and special moment, as Diljit has always kept his family away from the limelight to protect their privacy. Fans were thrilled to see a different, more personal side of their favorite star.

Why Diljit Keeps His Family Private

Diljit has spoken before about his choice to keep his family out of the public eye. Early in his career, he faced media criticism, and unfortunately, his family also experienced the negative fallout. In interviews, Diljit shared how this affected his decision, stating, “People can criticize me, but I won’t let it affect my family.” This concert in Manchester marked a unique occasion where Diljit opened up about his family to the world.

Dil-Luminati Tour Heads to India

After the emotional concert in Manchester, Diljit is set to bring his Dil-Luminati Tour to India. The Indian leg of the tour kicks off on October 26th in Delhi at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The tour will travel across cities like Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata, concluding in Guwahati on December 29th. Fans in India are eagerly awaiting his live performances, and after this touching family moment, excitement for the tour has only grown.